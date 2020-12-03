Menu
Crime

‘Reckless’ driver arrested after tense 90-min standoff

by Grace Mason
3rd Dec 2020 10:17 AM
A MAN who allegedly drove a stolen car at high speed, forcing a police car off the road and into a cane paddock, has been remanded in custody on a return to prison warrant.

Michael Graeme Ross Rennie, 39, was taken into custody at a Gordonvale residence following a 90-minute police negotiation early on Tuesday morning.

He was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, evading police, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlicensed driving, entering a premises, receiving tainted property, using stolen number plates, possessing tainted property and possession of drug utensils.

His case was briefly mentioned in the Cairns Magistrates Court on Wednesday before being adjourned until January 22.

Police will allege they initially spotted him sitting in a Hilux utility with false number plates near the Mossman boat ramp on Monday before he allegedly took off at high speed when they approached.

They alleged officers tried to intercept the vehicle again about two hours later on Syndicate Rd where it was allegedly reversed at high speed, forcing the police vehicle off the road and into the paddock.

The vehicle then allegedly continued south on the Captain Cook Highway towards Port Douglas.

Police have also alleged the man forced his way into a Mill St business at Mossman last week and stole the keys to the Hilux.

It was located with significant damage at a Gordonvale residence on Tuesday morning.

Far North police Acting Insp Nick O'Brien said officers from Mossman, Smithfield, Cairns, the Tactical Crime Squad and the dog squad were called in to assist.

He said the man's alleged driving was "very reckless".

"The (alleged) manner of driving between Mossman and making his way to Gordonvale obviously placed all road users in the public in danger," he said.

Originally published as Alleged 'reckless' driver arrested after tense 90-minute police standoff

crime reckless driving standoff

