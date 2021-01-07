Menu
A Laidley man will front Ipswich court in February on 38 serious drug and traffic offences.
Crime

Alleged Laidley drug trafficker to front Ipswich court

Hugh Suffell
7th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
A Laidley man will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court next month after being charged with 38 offences.

Robert James Hicks appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on January 4, for a string of serious drug and traffic offences.

He fronted court with 35 supplying dangerous drugs charges, one drug trafficking charge and one charge of possessing a mobile phone used in the commission of crime, which were moved to the Ipswich court for committal mention on February 24, at 10.00am.

He will reappear in the Gatton Magistrates Court on February 1, for one charge of disqualified driving.

Acting Magistrate Damian Carroll released Hicks on bail with the condition that he be required to report to Laidley Police Station every Monday, commencing January 11.

His father, Ernest Robert Hicks, will appear on the same day in Ipswich for one charge of possessing an item used in the commission of crime and one charge of supplying dangerous drugs.

He was also released on bail.

gatton magistrates court ipswich magistrates court
