Alleged Laidley drug trafficker to front Ipswich court

A Laidley man will front Ipswich court in February on 38 serious drug and traffic offences.

A Laidley man will front Ipswich court in February on 38 serious drug and traffic offences.

A Laidley man will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court next month after being charged with 38 offences.

Robert James Hicks appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on January 4, for a string of serious drug and traffic offences.

LOCAL NEWS: EXCLUSIVE: Drive-thru coffee set to be poured in Plainland

He fronted court with 35 supplying dangerous drugs charges, one drug trafficking charge and one charge of possessing a mobile phone used in the commission of crime, which were moved to the Ipswich court for committal mention on February 24, at 10.00am.

He will reappear in the Gatton Magistrates Court on February 1, for one charge of disqualified driving.

Acting Magistrate Damian Carroll released Hicks on bail with the condition that he be required to report to Laidley Police Station every Monday, commencing January 11.

NETWORK NEWS: US CHAOS LIVE: Twitter turns off Trump's account



His father, Ernest Robert Hicks, will appear on the same day in Ipswich for one charge of possessing an item used in the commission of crime and one charge of supplying dangerous drugs.

He was also released on bail.

More stories by Hugh Suffell.