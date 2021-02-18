Menu
A Lockyer Valley man has had his court case adjourned to next month so a second charge can be rectified at the same time.
Crime

Alleged drugged P-plate driver wants adjournment for second case

Ali Kuchel
18th Feb 2021 6:00 AM
A Lockyer Valley man has had his court case adjourned to next month so a second charge can be rectified at the same time.

Justin Daniel Hauser appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on February 17.

He fronted with one charge of driving with a relevant drug in his system while on a probationary or provisional licence.

Hauser represented himself in court and magistrate Damien Carroll asked why he wanted his case adjourned specifically to March 15.

“I’ve got another case,” Hauser said.

It is unknown what Hauser’s second case entails.

 

Hauser will return to the Gatton Magistrates Court on March 15.

