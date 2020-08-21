Menu
Tattooed muscle man accused of setting Tinder traps

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
21st Aug 2020 5:57 PM | Updated: 6:48 PM
POLICE are seeking public assistance to locate a 31-year-old man alleged to be using online dating applications to meet women before assaulting and robbing them.

Since July 2020, John Dennis Gurney is alleged to have committed or is allegedly linked to serious offences including assault, robbery, fraud, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and stealing occurring between Brisbane and Rockhampton.

Police are appealing to the public to locate John Dennis Gurney, His last known location was Agnes Water this morning (August 21) where it is believed he departed on a bus.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Mr Gurney relating to failing to appear in court on a matter from 2019.

Police have received a number of reports of the man allegedly targeting women through social media, where he stays with them a number of days before stealing property and leaving.

He has been allegedly detected using the womens' credit cards at various locations following his departure.

His last known location was Agnes Water this morning where it is believed he departed on a bus.

 

He is described as caucasian, around 180cm tall with a muscular build, blue eyes and brown hair.

Gurney has a rose tattoo on his neck as well as tattoos on his shoulders, arms and hand.

Police have also released CCTV of an incident in West Gladstone where a stolen debit card was allegedly used to make a number of purchases.

Police are urging anyone who may see the man not to approach him but to contact 000 immediately or call Policelink on 131 444 with information regarding his previous whereabouts.

