A Lockyer Valley man has allegedly stolen a tradies ute while the tradesman has been busy on a job (File image).
News

Alleged car thief steals tradie’s ute, equipment from job

Ali Kuchel
22nd Mar 2021 10:00 AM
An opportunistic Gatton man who allegedly stole a car belonging to a Laidley tradie has been tracked and charged just seven hours after the incident.

Police will allege a 29-year-old man from Gatton stole a tradie’s Toyota Hilux and trailer from a residence near Breuer Street and Laidley-Plainland Road on Friday, March 2.

Laidley’s officer in charge senior sergeant Regan Draheim said the owner of the Hilux was on a job working when the ute was stolen.

The ute, along with a trailer containing landscaping and gardening maintenance equipment, including a lawnmower, were taken.

Sergeant Draheim said the ute and trailer were recovered at 8.30pm on Friday night, but not all the items had been recovered.

“It’s a timely reminder for people to secure their motor vehicles when they are not attended,” he said.

The Gatton man was remanded in custody in Toowoomba and is due to appear in court today.

He was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and stealing.

