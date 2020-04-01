Alleged ‘brutal’ assault with guitar leads to murder charge

Michael Noel Risi has been charged with murder after an alleged assault with a guitar in Gladesville last week. Picture: NSW Police

THE murder of a Gladesville man who was allegedly attacked with a guitar in his own home has been described as a "brutal" act of violence by police.

Michael Noel Risi, 35, was arrested on Sunday in Byron Bay after he allegedly entered the Gladesville home of Shannon Weller, 36, and attacked him with a guitar as he lay in his bed about 8.25am on March 23.

Mr Weller was rushed to intensive care at Royal North Shore Hospital with critical head injuries.

But he later died from those injuries on Sunday.

A woman was also allegedly in bed with Mr Weller when he was attacked but she was left uninjured.

Mr Risi was charged with Mr Weller's murder and denied bail in Lismore Local Court on Monday.

Court documents revealed Mr Risi was initially refused bail by police because of the "extremely serious and brutal offence" that resulted in Mr Weller's death.

"(Mr Risi) fled the Sydney area after his commission of said offence in order to avoid apprehension," the documents stated.

Mr Risi will next appear in Sydney Central Local Court on April 27.