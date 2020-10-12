Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Michael Gerring, 20, Dre Christopher Murphy, 18 and Amy Lorraine Carlin, 22, faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday for assault occasioning bodily harm while armed in company after an incident in Noosa on August 26. Picture: Supplied/Laura Pettigrew
Michael Gerring, 20, Dre Christopher Murphy, 18 and Amy Lorraine Carlin, 22, faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday for assault occasioning bodily harm while armed in company after an incident in Noosa on August 26. Picture: Supplied/Laura Pettigrew
Crime

Alleged attackers in court over violent assault

Laura Pettigrew
lucy rutherford
and
12th Oct 2020 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A group who police allege violently assaulted a good Samaritan who pulled over to help a man lying across the road in Noosa have faced court.

Dre Christopher Murphy, 18, Amy Lorraine Carlin, 22, and Michael Gerring, 20, faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday after an incident in Noosa on August 26.

They were each charged with assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and in company.

The Daily previously reported the group allegedly punched and kicked a 46-year-old-man after he pulled over when he saw someone lying across the road at the Noosa Bus Shelter.

Man allegedly robbed at knifepoint outside Coast hotel

Bashing victim refuses to make police complaint

Ms Carlin's lawyer Charlotte Allen said they would be requesting a statement from the complainant and eyewitness and asked for an adjournment for case conferencing.

Her matter was adjourned until November 2.

Duty lawyer Michael Robinson, who represented Mr Gerring asked for a four-week adjournment.

Mr Gerring was also charged with wilful damage and applied for legal aid.

The matter was adjourned until November 9.

Duty lawyer Rachel Holland also asked for Mr Murphy's case to be adjourned.

Magistrate Rod Madsen granted the request and adjourned the matter to November 5.

assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed in co assault occasioniong bodily harm maroochydore magistrates court noosa junction
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Linville loo promise to boost rail trail facilities

        Premium Content Linville loo promise to boost rail trail facilities

        Politics MORE toilets, warm showers and changing facilities could be on the cards for this outback loo.

        Queensland businesses ‘won’t hire’ new staff

        Premium Content Queensland businesses ‘won’t hire’ new staff

        Employment Small businesses in Queensland fear hiring new staff

        Full list: Every finalist in prestigious Qld teaching awards

        Premium Content Full list: Every finalist in prestigious Qld teaching awards

        Education Queensland’s most outstanding teachers have been recognised for their profound...

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail