Mark Gawronski, Acting Senior Sergeant and Officer in charge of Bundaberg police.
REVEALED: How alleged arsonist was found by police

brittiny edwards
brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
12th Feb 2020 12:28 PM
POLICE have alleged the man who set St Mary's Catholic Church alight also tried to set fire to a Seventh Day Adventist church.

Mark Gawronski, Acting Senior Sergeant and Officer in charge of Bundaberg police said this morning they picked up a 42-year-old man on Goodwin Street yesterday while undertaking patrols in Bundaberg.

"Yesterday morning at 7am police were doing patrols in Bundaberg, they located a male that was walking in front of cars, police stopped to warn him to get off the road," Sen Sgt Gawronski said.

"He has then assaulted one of our officers, kicking a male constable in the leg he has also obstructed their arrest and also contravened direction."

Sen Sgt Gawronski said when police arrested the man for the other matters there was no suspicion that he was involved with the arson, attempted arson and enter with intent.

"That's when he was taken into custody by our team and as a result of our investigation by CIB he has been charged with the arson of St Mary's Catholic Church, as well as the enter with intent and attempted arson of a Seventh Day Adventist church."

"We have evidence but at the moment it is before the court."

Police have closed both crime scenes and St Mary's church has been handed back to Father Peter Tonti-Filippini.

Sen Sgt Gawronski said he was impressed by how quickly his officers handled both the arson and the robberies.

"Our officers have been outstanding … we have come to clear up both these crimes in 24 hours so it's fantastic work by my officers," he said.

The man is listed to appear in court today.

