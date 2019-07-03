All welcomed at Lockyer Valley NAIDOC celebration

COME and celebrate indigenous culture at the Lockyer Valley NAIDOC event on Thursday.

For four hours, Ferrari Park in Laidley will turn into a cultural hub, celebrating the achievements and culture of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

With boomerang painting and bush-tucker foods available, there will be plenty to see and do.

Socceroos star Jade North will make an appearance and the Deadly Talent Quest, with a $200 cash prize pool, will run.

Organiser Idell Wadley said it was an important event for the community to attend and everyone would be welcomed.

"There isn't any other platform for Aboriginal and Torres Strait islander people in our community to be able to come together and not just celebrate our talents and our achievements but also share our culture with the local community,” MsWadley said.

"Everyone is welcome to come and share with us and to come and celebrate with us.”

The event kicks off at 10am.

It is free for the whole community.