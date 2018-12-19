All they want for Christmas is smiles

LIGHT UP: Margaret Elliot and Leanne White win the Best Decorated Home in the Lockyer Valley Christmas light competition.

WITH tears rolling down their faces, Margaret Elliot and Leanne White watched from the ground as their relative struggled to get off the roof after putting up Christmas lights.

The moment was 22 years ago, but they've laughed every year since when they decorate their house for the festive season

Since 1996 the pair has made Christmas lights decorations an annual tradition in a bid to share their Christmas cheer with the community.

This year their hard work paid off as the mother-daughter team won Best Decorated Home in the Lockyer Valley Christmas Lights Competition.

Mrs Elliot said the family had improved and developed their display each year.

"At first we only put a couple of Christmas lights on. We only did it around the roof and that's about it, but now we put up thousands,” Mrs Elliot said.

Along with Mrs White's husband, the pair has been working around the clock each weekend to ensure they decorated the house to the best effect.

Their efforts hve won them a variety of prizes during the years, but Mrs Elliot said the 2018 win was special and ignited their desire to do bigger and better in 2019.

"We are planning next year already, there's a few things we are going to do,” she said.

The 11 Lakeview Drive display continues to be a must-see for Christmas lights fans across the region.

Mrs White said they get the same people coming back each year. Mrs White's sister, who lives next door, also entered the competition and won third place for the Best Solar Lights Display.

The family hoped their Christmas lights displays would continue to put a smile on many faces.