All the virus restrictions in place in Qld

Greater Brisbane residents will be freed from the grip of the snap three-day lockdown come 12pm on Thursday, but a number of tough restrictions will remain in place.

More than 2.5 million people had only been allowed to leave their house for four key reasons since 5pm on Monday until Thursday at midday.

In its place, for the next two weeks, all Queenslanders will be required to carry a mask when they leave their home.

Masks will be mandatory in indoor spaces such as shopping centres and supermarkets, indoor workplaces and public transport.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said anyone attending food or beverage establishments should be seated, and no dancing was permitted.

Gatherings at private residences across the state will be restricted to 30.

"In terms of outdoor events, there are a lot of big events planned over Easter. They can still proceed if they have a COVID-safe plan in place, but if you are outdoors and you cannot socially distance, put a mask on," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Easter Mass can go ahead. It will be one-per-two-square metres, so most churches have that in place."

The state's chief health officer said aged care facilities, disability care facilities, hospitals and prisons would remain locked down for the next 14 days.

"Only end-of-life visitors (will be permitted)," she said.

"I know this is very, very difficult over this Easter period. Hopefully when we get all of those sites vaccinated in the future, we won't have to do that again. But at the moment, we need to protect our most vulnerable."

Where you have to wear a face mask:

Until April 15, all Queenslanders must carry a face mask with them at all times when they leave home and must wear a mask in the following settings:

Shopping centres, supermarkets, retail outlets and indoor markets

Hospitals and aged care facilities

Hospitality venues such as restaurants and cafes, but not required while eating or drinking

Churches and places of worship

Libraries

Indoor recreational facilities and gyms, except if doing strenuous exercise

Indoor workplaces where you can't socially distance

Public transport, taxis and rideshare, and waiting places or queues for this transport

Drivers of a bus, taxi or rideshare

When in an airport or during a commercial flight

It is also strongly recommended you wear a mask when outdoors if you are unable to stay more than 1.5m distance from other people

