Cricket

ALL THE ACTION: State T20 battles thrill

Tom Threadingham
13th Apr 2021 6:00 PM
The state's rising cricket stars hit the pitch for Twenty20 fixtures on day two of the Queensland under 16 cricket boys finals.

Replay: All the action from day 2 of state cricket titles

Replay: Day 1 state cricket titles - Sparks vs Embers

Sparks held on to take out their T20 clash over Flares to remain undefeated so far at the state U16 championships.

Sparks hit 5/117 with Flares falling seven runs shy at 8/111.

Relive all the drama in the video player above.

Meanwhile, Embers posted 8/87 in a tough opening innings against Flash on Tuesday.

Flash suffered a rough start in reply, sitting at 3/6 after four overs, but managed to make a comeback to only just fall short by eight runs, 10/80.

Watch all the action in the video player below.

caloundra cricket club cricket queensland cricket sunshine coast cricket association
The Sunshine Coast Daily

        Replays: Watch action from day 2 of state cricket titles

