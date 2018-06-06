Menu
SAFER: Traffic lights at the intersection will be upgraded with turning arrows to improve safety.
All signs point to arrow installation

Dominic Elsome
5th Jun 2018

IT'S BEEN a long time coming, but works have finally started to upgrade a dangerous Gatton intersection.

Traffic lights at the intersection of William Street and Eastern Drive/Spencer Street will be upgraded with turning arrows to improve safety at the crossroads.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson confirmed works on the lights had started last week and were expected to be completed by Friday.

They also confirmed that upgrades to the lights scheduled for last year were delayed due to "some design issues”.

Residents have long called for turn arrows at the intersection, saying it would only be a matter of time before there was a fatal accident at the site.

