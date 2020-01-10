Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A service station was held up this morning and all the thief got was a bag of prawns.
A service station was held up this morning and all the thief got was a bag of prawns.
Offbeat

All he got was a bag of prawns

by Alan Quinney
10th Jan 2020 6:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An armed man who allegedly held up a service station at Beachmere this morning got a bag of prawns for his trouble.

A 28-year old Cootharaba man has since been charged with attempted robbery, two counts of stealing and unlicensed driving.

He is to appear at Caboolture Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Police will allege at 6.10am a man drove a white vehicle onto the forecourt of the Beachmere Road service station.

The man walked into the shop, took a packet of prawns from the bait freezers and approached the counter.

It will be alleged he produced a knife from his bag and struck the 28-year-old male attendant on the upper right arm, banging the knife on the counter demanding money.

He then took a brick from his bag and raised it above his shoulder when a 39-year old women customer came into the shop interrupting him.

Police will allege the man then got into his car and drove off taking a bag of prawns.

Police located the man at an address on Gillian Street, Beachmere where he was arrested.

The male staff employee received a minor injury and the female customer was not physically injured, police said.

crime prawns robbery

Just In

    Just In

      Woman dies in prison

      Woman dies in prison
      • 10th Jan 2020 6:54 PM

      Top Stories

        CHEERS: Pub promises to give a dollar a beer to fire relief

        premium_icon CHEERS: Pub promises to give a dollar a beer to fire relief

        News Helping out those affected by the bushfire crisis is as easy as downing a schooner or two

        CLIMATE: Worst year yet for Lockyer Valley, data reveals

        premium_icon CLIMATE: Worst year yet for Lockyer Valley, data reveals

        News The Bureau of Meteorology have released their Climate Statement for 2019, and it’s...

        UPDATE: Firefighters praise quick action after work horror

        premium_icon UPDATE: Firefighters praise quick action after work horror

        News A man has serious injuries after getting caught in a meat slicer

        Wondering how to help with Australia’s bushfire crisis?

        Wondering how to help with Australia’s bushfire crisis?

        News A laundry list of businesses have offered to donate money from their proceeds to...