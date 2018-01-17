Menu
All-girls rugby team on Hawks' agenda

ON THE BALL: Gatton Hawks Juniors ambassador Courtney-Lee Nolan loves rugby and said it's a great way to meet new people.
Melanie Keyte
by

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gatton Hawks are sounding out interest from young Lockyer Valley women to establish two juniors all-girls teams in the coming season.

Junior club president Shayne Brooking said he's hoping to put together two sides - one for under-14 players and another for under-16s - should the numbers permit.

"Basically, I got some feedback saying there was a number of girls interested in playing junior rugby outside of the school competition and were keen to get involved with the Gatton Junior Hawks,” Brooking said.

"There's been a lot of success with the women's rugby sevens, women's AFL, women's BBL cricket, so professional sport for females in traditionally male-dominated sports is obviously becoming more appealing for girls and women, so if we can support that through Gatton's junior rugby league club, then I think we should.”

Natalie Huggins already plays rugby league for Lockyer District High School and in Toowoomba on weekends, but said she would join a Hawks team in a heartbeat.

"I'm really hoping for it... I think it would help start footy up more in Gatton for other girls and give more opportunities to see other people's skills and how they play as well,” she said.

"You'd make a lot of friends, and have a lot of opportunities, and get a lot more game time.”

The teenager admitted her passion was somewhat inherited, saying league was "like religion in our family”, but urged other girls to give the sport a chance.

"No matter what age or size or whatever you are, don't let people judge you - just go and give it a crack, because you never know, you might love it,” she said.

Gatton Hawks Juniors ambassador Courtney-Lee Nolan agreed rugby league was a great sport for fun and friendship.

"It's just fun... you get to smash people,” she said.

Phone Mr Brooking on 0418734186 to find out more or express interest.

