All elements work in favour for Vick

RACING: Gympie trainer Cherie Vick might be looking for a permanent jockey change for Wild Element, following the horse's win at Esk on Saturday.

Ridden by her partner Robert Faehr, the five-year-old gelding gained its third win for the jockey since April, narrowly defeating its rivals in the 1200 metre benchmark 50 handicap.

The duo defeated race favourite Dave's Valor, trained by Darryl Hansen, which finished nearly two lengths behind.

Vick said she was impressed with the ride with the horse jumping well and running just off the lead throughout the race.

"I had a really good feeling about where he was sitting in the run,” she said.

The Wild Element-Faehr partnership is one Vick is keen to see continue, especially with the horse showing more maturity since arriving at her stables about a year and a half ago.

"Wild Element is pretty high spirited, but he's also a favourite of ours because he is quite friendly,” she said.

"He has always been a good horse and tried his best for us.”

What made the race more special was its honour to Esk police constable Luke Rowley, commemorating his bravery medal for saving three people from drowning at Carmila beach in 2013.

"At the time I nominated I wasn't aware of the feature race, but it was very nice to win (Const Rowley's) race,” Vick said.

Making the presentations following the race, Const Rawley said he had received many well wishes for his efforts and bravery medal.

"I don't go to work asking for any special acknowledge- ment, but it's nice to receive it,” he said.

"There's some police that do a lot of great work every day.”