Alf still has plenty left in the tank after hitting century mark

CENTENARIAN: Alf Mischke turned 100 on Friday and family and friends gathered for special celebrations over the weekend. He stands with his children Glenn Mischke, Julie Kunde, Trish Jahnke and Jenny Mischke.

ONE of the first things Alf Mischke did on his 100th birthday last Friday was renew his driver's licence.

According to the Grantham local, he has "never felt better.”

He was in fine form surrounded by family and friends for a special celebration on the weekend to mark the monumental occasion.

He looks back on everything he has achieved in his life with pride but he still has plenty left in the tank.

Mr Mischke said he had always prided himself on his work ethic and commitment to whatever he put his mind to.

He started off mustering horses and cattle, driving them to Brisbane from as far away as Toowoomba, Bundaberg and the Sunshine Coast.

He then moved onto the railways before finding his place on the main roads, doing his duty on many of the roadways in the area.

Even if it cost him a finger on the job, there are only fond memories of his time there.

"I've loved everything that I've done,” Mr Mischke said.

"I enjoyed my work and I always liked to do a good job,” he said.

" I worked on the main roads and I was there for 25 years.

"They used to say I was worth three men.”

His daughter Trish Jahnke said wherever her father went on his special day, he was met with a handshake or a gift.

His desire to lend a hand wherever it may have been needed over the years had made him a popular figure.

"He's just honest, straightforward and what you see is what you get,” Mrs Jahnke said.

"He's always been like that. He's always helped everybody.

"He even drove the neighbours to hospital to pick up the babies.

"They never had a car so he'd take them up and bring them back.”

Alf shares a laugh with Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan. Lachlan McIvor

Mr Mischke was very grateful for all the support he was being shown as he celebrated his milestone birthday.

"He's been getting a bit emotional because everybody is here,” she said.

"It's been very special, not a lot of people experience something like this.”

He still keeps pretty active, according to his four children.

And that's why in between opening letters from the Queen and other dignitaries, he made time to renew his driver's licence.

"He's still got his licence, that was his first stop (on Friday),” Mrs Jahnke said.

"He makes me a roast lunch every Sunday.

"I do the dishes, though,” Mrs Jahnke said.

The siblings will always cherish the moments they spent together as a family, spending their holidays with their father on the road or fishing at Somerset Dam.