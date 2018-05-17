Alexis shares her gift of music with the world

AT HOME: Esk Community Choirmaster Alexis Fitzgerald with a beautiful pink rose, grown by choir member Eric Von Nida and formally named 'Rosa Alexis Fitzgerald'.

ASIDE from her family, music means everything to choirmaster Alexis FitzGerald.

In fact, the Esk local is as heavily immersed in music as ever, with the choir she formed in 1978 , beginning as six ladies singing around her lounge room piano, celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

Still under the musical direction of Mrs FitzGerald, The Esk Community Choir is now a 50-member 4 part choir, is constantly in demand and has gained an enviable reputation locally, interstate and internationally.

"It's quite amazing, and it certainly doesn't feel like 40 years,” Mrs FitzGerald said.

"I can't imagine life without the choir because they are a wonderful group of people.”

Starting out as the Esk Ladies Choir, the group eventually ventured into a two-part singing choir and in 1990 they allowed some men to join.

"I'm grateful to have the gift of music... I love it,” she said.

"Music is my life and I know it's bought a lot of pleasure to a lot of people.”

The first photo of the Esk Community Choir, taken by the Queensland Times in March 1980 (Alexis is on the piano). CONTRIBUTED

Over the years, the choir has performed at the Sydney Opera House and internationally in the Matthias church in Budapest and auditioned and performed at St Paul's Cathedral in London.

Mrs FizGerald said the next trip is planned for Northern Italy in May next year, marking the sixth time group have performed internationally.

"In 2006 we took the whole choir to East Europe - there was 42 of us - we raised $182,000 dollars and we paid every body's way.”

In 2010 disaster stuck when the original choir piano went up in flames in the Lyceum Hall fire, along with the group's music, another piano, costumes and archival material.

"We lost everything,” she said.

"It was devastating for everyone in the community especially for us.”

Through numerous fundraisers and donations, the community pulled together to help the choir get back on their feet and eventually, the group proudly presented the Somerset Regional Council with a grand piano to be housed at the Civic Centre for performance.

"That was a significant moment for us,” she said.

Mrs FitzGerald recalled the only tricky time in her musical career.

"It was at a concert put on by the Catholic ladies and well-know Irish singer Patrick O'Hagan was the guest artist,” she said.

"He walked in alone, and came over to ask if anyone could play the piano as his accompanist was ill. He has the sheet music but I'd never seen it, that was a very scary moment but it all came together and he didn't complain.”

Growing up in a musical family, Mrs FitzGerald's passion for music started when she was a little girl.

"My mother was a very keen piano teacher,” she said.

"For mum it was just piano but I always loved singing, so I studied both at Kelvin Grove Teachers College in Brisbane.”

By the time she was in primary school she was playing piano for the children to along march too. At the Range College in Rockhampton she began playing the organ for the Chapel and conducted the school's 'Rose' Choir.

"I also studied piano there with a wonderful Piano teacher Sister Mary Cecily, a Mercy nun and achieved my A.Mus.A. for Piano,” she said.

"When I left school I went to the Conservatorium of Music Brisbane for piano. It was when we settled in Esk, people asked me to take over one of the church choirs.”

In 2013, Mrs FitzGerald was presented with an Order of Australia Medal for her work with the Esk Choir at Government house.

"That was one of the most exciting events of my life,” she said.

"One doesn't expect to be awarded anything for doing a job which is so satisfying and which one loves so much.”

Hailing from Brisbane, the FitzGeralds decided to move to Esk 50 years ago, with the intention to only stay a year, but the couple soon fell in love with the charming rural atmosphere and life.

"We moved out because my husband wanted to get into General Practice, and we have never left,” she said.

"It was a quieter town back then and a great place to rear our five children.

"I love the community and the closeness of the community.”

It's been one milestone after the other for the FitzGeralds, who celebrated their golden wedding anniversary last year.

The Esk Community Choir will celebrate its 40th anniversary all year, with special public performances. To find out about the next celebration, visit http://eskchoir.webs.com/

"Any one that has the inkling to sing in a choir, do it, don't wait,” Mrs FizGerald said.