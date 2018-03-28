Kyrgios bombs out in more ways than one

Australia's Nick Kyrgios has gone down to Alexander Zverev 6-4 6-4 in Miami.

NICK Kyrgios has crashed out of the Miami Open with a straight-sets fourth-round loss to Alexander Zverev.

Kyrgios succumbed 6-4 6-4 in his second straight loss to Zverev, having fallen to the German in Australia's Davis Cup loss in Brisbane in February.

Kyrgios made a subdued start to the match, seemingly struggling with back discomfort early as he quickly dropped five of the first six games.

But he roared to life to make Zverev serve out the opening set with a single break.

A loose service game at 2-2 in the second, after he was broken from 40-15 up, left Kyrgios cursing himself with F-bombs, and there was no way back as the world No.5 booked a quarter-final clash with Croatian Borna Coric.

"We have had great matches in the past and I am excited what the future holds for us," Zverev said.

"It's always fun to play Nick. The crowd likes it and the media hypes it up.

"I returned very well, that's big factor against Nick. Borna is a very good player, it certainly won't be easy."

Coric, who reached his first ATP Masters semi-final in Indian Wells earlier this month, had never got this far in Miami but showed his qualities once again with a battling 7-6 (7-2) 4-6 6-4 triumph.

Having seen off American youngster Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (7-3) 6-4, South Africa's Kevin Anderson will play Spain's Pablo Carreno-Busta. He dispatched countryman Fernando Verdasco 6-0 6-3.

American John Isner upset second-seeded Croatian Marin Cilic 7-6 (7-0) 6-3 to book a meeting with South Korean Hyeon Chung, a 6-4 6-3 winner over Portugal's Joao Sousa.

Kyrgios lost his temper and the match.

"I was in a very good serving rhythm today," Isner said.

"I felt that really from my opening serve the whole match that I knew it was going to be a good serving day.

"I just was in a good rhythm and served much better than I did in my first two matches. I mean, percentage and aces and no double faults today. When I serve like that, I'm certainly tough to beat."

Fifth-seeded veteran Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina defeated Filip Krajinovic 6-4 6-2 for his 14th consecutive victory.

The Serbian Krajinovic jumped out to an early lead in the first set when he managed a rare break of Del Potro's serve and then held to take a 4-1 advantage in the pair's first career meeting.

But Del Potro battled back, winning a marathon 10-minute game to take the first set before overpowering Krajinovic in the second to push his record to a career best 20-3 to start the year.

Milos Raonic's serve was once again too much for France's Jeremy Chardy to handle as the Canadian cruised to a 6-3 6-4 win.

Raonic, who has now won all seven of the pair's matches, will face Del Potro in a rematch of their semi-final contest in Indian Wells, which the Argentine won en route to his first Masters 1000 title.

- AAP and AFP