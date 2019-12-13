Menu
Storm warning. Friday, December 13, 2019.
ALERT: storm warning issued for Lockyer Valley and surrounds

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
13th Dec 2019 3:20 PM

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for people in Redland City, Noosa and parts of Gympie, Logan, Scenic Rim, Toowoomba, Lockyer Valley and Gold Coast Council Areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and large, possibly giant hailstones.

The cell moving up from south of Toowoomba is likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones, and is expected to impact by 3:35pm.

This latest weather event comes only hours after a small, sudden storm swept through the region, damaging the roof of a local pub, and sparking several small fires.

bureau of meteorology hail lockyer valley severe storm warning winds
