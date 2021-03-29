ALERT LIST: Where COVID positive cases went

Queensland Health has revealed more locations visited by people who have since been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Four new cases were recorded overnight that were locally acquired and are part of the new cluster of the highly-contagious UK-strain that emerged late last week.

The cases have led to the announcement of a three-day lockdown on Greater Brisbane that starts at 5pm today, and a huge contact tracing effort to determine where the cases have been while potentially infectious.

The venue list includes locations across Brisbane, in Central Queensland and two popular venues in Byron Bay - The Farm and Byron Beach Hotel.

Announcing the temporary closure on their Facebook page staff said: "We'd like to thank the health authorities and all our health heroes for the amazing work they are doing. Thank you to our community for your continued support during this time."

Six additional cases were detected in hotel quarantine in Queensland, prompting the Premier to reduce international arrivals.



Anyone who has been to the below sites at the relevant times is being urged to get tested immediately and to quarantine until the results come back negative:

• Sunday, March 21 (between 4.40pm and 4.50pm) - Liquorland at Dolphins Central Shopping Centre, Ashmole Road and Klingner Road, Kippa-Ring

• Monday, March 22 (between 7.14am and 7.27am) - Bunnings Rothwell, Cnr of Anzac Avenue and Bremner Road, Rothwell

• Tuesday, March 23 (between 7am and 8am) - Redcliffe Train Line - Kippa Ring to Lawnton

• Tuesday, March 23 (between 2pm and 3pm) - Redcliffe Train Line - Lawnton to Kippa Ring

• Wednesday, March 24 (between 2.30pm and 3.30pm) - Redcliffe Train Line - Lawnton to Kippa Ring

• Thursday, March 25 (between 1.26pm and 1.33pm) - Gin Gin Bakery, 41 Mulgrave St, Gin Gin

• Thursday, March 25 (between 2.35pm and 2.45pm) - Miriam Vale Star Roadhouse and Caravan Park, Miriam Vale

• Thursday, March 25 (between 5.45pm and 6.45pm) - Redcliffe Train Line - Lawnton to Kippa Ring

• Friday, March 26 (between 12.09pm and 12.33pm) - Coles, Stockland Gladstone, Gladstone Central

• Friday, March 26 (between 2.30pm and 3.30pm) - Redcliffe Train Line - Lawnton to Kippa Ring

• Friday, March 26 (between 3pm and 3.20pm) - Woolworths at Peninsula Fair Shopping Centre, 272 Anzac Avenue, Kippa-Ring

• Friday, March 26 (between 4.46pm and 5pm) - Stockland Gladstone (including BWS), Gladstone

• Saturday, March 27 (between 12.50pm and 12.55pm) - IGA Redcliffe, Redcliffe

• Tuesday, March 23 (between 3pm and 3.30pm) - Outside Westpac, Peninsula Fair shopping centre, Kippa Ring

BYRON BAY

Anyone who has been to the below sites at the relevant times is being urged to get tested immediately and to quarantine until the results come back negative:

• Friday, March 26 (between 7.15pm and 8.30pm) - Byron Beach Hotel, 1 Bay St, Byron Bay, NSW

• Sunday, March 28 (between 8am and 9.30am) - The Farm Byron Bay, 11 Ewingsdale Road, Ewingsdale, NSW

CENTRAL QUEENSLAND (QUARANTINE REGARDLESS OF TEST OUTCOME)

Anyone who has been to the below sites during the relevant times is being urged to quarantine immediately for 14 days since attending the venue - even if they get a negative COVID test result - and to complete Queensland Health's contract tracing assessment:

• Friday, March 26 (between 10.22am and 11.23am) - Spinnaker Park Cafe, 222 Alf O'Rourke Drive, Callemondah

• Friday, March 26 (between 7.23pm and 9.30pm) - Auckland House, 60 Flinders Parade, Gladstone Central

• Saturday, March 27 (between 7.33am and 8.20am) - Auckland House, 60 Flinders Parade, Gladstone Central

The full list of venues since the start of the latest cluster can be found on the Qld Health website here.

Originally published as ALERT LIST: Where COVID positive cases went