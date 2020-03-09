Aldi’s big ‘dig’ at toilet paper grabbers

It's the unexpected the coronavirus saga that has gripped the nation.

But now Aldi has had enough of the #ToiletPaperApocalypse - displaying a cheeky sign inside stores of the German-owned supermarket as it enforces new tougher shopping restrictions.

Just like Woolworths and Coles, Aldi has announced it has been forced to drop its toilet paper limits to one per pack customer from a previous limit of four.

The new sign takes a public swipe at those who have been hoarding the essential item, reading: "We apologise if this act of courtesy is a disruption to your shop."

It's a bold message Aldi desperately wants shoppers to hear.

"The sign is across all stores and reflects the current sentiment of the brand," an Aldi spokesperson told news.com.au.

Aldi’s stores have been wiped of toilet paper, with the brand revealing new tougher buying limits on customers today. Picture: Supplied

It didn't take long for a shopper to share the sassy note on social media after sighting it in Aldi's Maroubra store, declaring it the "best sign ever".

Naturally, people have seen the funny side and praised the store for its stance on the crisis. Coles, Woolies and Costco have also enforced strict limits to prevent bulk purchases.

An Aldi customer has shared a photo of a cheeky sign that addresses the toilet paper crisis. Picture: Facebook

"Love the little dig at the end to the uncourteous shoppers," one person wrote on Facebook.

"Exactly what EVERY supermarket chain should be doing," another said.

Others called the sign "brilliant" and thanked Aldi for being real with customers about the frustrating situation.

"Thank goodness. All stores need to do this … stop the madness!!" someone else added.

More commenters said they'd seen the same sign in their local Aldi stores, revealing it had been spotted in Bendigo, Victoria, and Taigum, Queensland, too.

The sign, which takes a ‘dig’ at toilet paper hoarders, has been spotted at multiple stores. Picture: Facebook

It's not the only note being displayed in a shop that has caught the attention of shoppers, with a grocery store sign in Adelaide describing the panic buyers as "complete idiots" being shared on Twitter.

"Some awesome member of the public put this sign up a grocery store here in Adelaide, South Australia," the tweet, which has been liked 2200 times, reads.

"It's really ridiculous what people are doing," a frustrated shopper replied.

"Need to reprint and post everywhere!" another said.

Another sign in Adelaide has caught people’s attention when it blasted panic buyers as ‘complete idiots’. Picture: Twitter

On Friday evening, Aldi Australia posted a picture of its Saturday Special Buys that included DIY and laundry essentials.

But instead of generating enthusiasm for the product, shoppers slammed Aldi for moving away from the real issue.

"I'd rather a few rolls of toilet paper," one user wrote.

"NOT HAPPY ALDI," another commented.

The women behind me at the Aldi check out #toiletpaper #coronavirusaustralia pic.twitter.com/XnenmvnQaR — Sonia G (@SoniaCrestpac) March 3, 2020

Yesterday, Coles introduced tougher restrictions amid the COVID-19 panic-buying crisis that has stripped shelves bare and shoppers resorting to violence in order to snag a pack of toilet rolls.

Currently the limit at Coles is one pack per customer, down from the previous restriction of four packs, a limit the supermarket introduced "reluctantly".

"The vast majority of products in our stores and via Coles online remain available for customers," a Coles spokeswoman said.

"This additional measure will allow us to maintain stock levels in stores so more customers will be able to purchase the products they need."

Coles emphasised the importance of not buying too much, saying: "A pack of 30 rolls should last an average family for around three weeks."

Coles had to enforce tougher restrictions to ensure everyone can access the popular product. Picture: Facebook

Woolies has also followed suit, lowering the amount customers can buy to just one packet. A store in Narrabeen, in Sydney's north, was even forced to put a security guard on a pallet of toilet paper to ensure chaos didn't erupt.

A security guard watches over the toilet paper pallets. Picture: Supplied

A fight erupted in a Sydney Woolworths store over the weekend as tempers flared over limited supplies of toilet tissue.

Two women were charged over the incident in the Chullora store in Sydney's southwest.

There have also been reports of long queues as customers wait to purchase the highly sought-after item - with some shoppers stating they waited two hours to buy a pack.

Shelves have been cleared of loo rolls, with this Coles Grafton being snapped completely bare. Picture: Facebook