Outrage at $20 Aldi item on eBay

Aldi's Lacura Caviar range is being sold online at extravagant prices, and people are furious.

Aldi's bargain dupe of a $575 beauty product is causing a stir online, as money-hungry hopefuls try to cash in by selling it for more than five times its original price.

The discount supermarket's highly anticipated Lacura Caviar range went on sale on Wednesday morning as part of its Special Buys promotion - with the cheap product creating chaos as it sold out in minutes.

But outrage ensued when shoppers who snapped up the $20 item sold it online for a tidy profit online.

One Aldi fan page took to social media to air their "anger" at the situation, sharing a screenshot of the moisturiser listed on eBay for as much as $100.

"It's crazy and just plain greedy," Tammy from Aldi Lovers Australia told news.com.au.

"We all know stock is limited, so to do that and take advantage of the situation is just selfish."

Another fan wrote on Instagram: "People are selling them for at least 3 times the price on eBay!!! Makes me so mad!"

Another called on Aldi to "make it fair for everyone" and put a stop to the price spiking online.

They wrote: "If there was a limit maybe some of us would get our hands on these creams!!! Take a look On eBay and see they're selling for up to 3 tones the price!! Come on Aldi let's make it fair for everyone."

The $19.99 Caviar Illumination Day Cream and the Caviar Night Cream had people really amped up thanks to its award-winning formula and price - a huge $555 cheaper than Swiss brand La Prairie's version, Skin Caviar Luxe Cream.

Within moments of Aldi's luxury-like beauty item going on sale, dedicated fans were sharing photos of their hauls online.

One delighted Aussie revealed the moisturiser is "honestly the best face cream I have ever used in my life", adding at her local store it was "selling like hot cakes".

Others revealed they'd gone to extreme measures to get their hands on the highly desired item, driving to multiple stores to locate some.

According to Tammy, some Aldi stores did step in to limit stock with customers who were mass buying the sought-after products.

"I have heard of at least one store actually limiting the amount of stock people were buying, which is great to see, but we need more stores to step up and do that," Tammy said.

"I think Aldi should consider making Lacura a permanent line like they have in the UK."

One shopper revealed someone had even stolen the tester of the highly sought-after item in their local store, where it sold out in just minutes.

Earlier this year, two of Aldi's Lacura products took home crowns in the 2019 Product of the Year Awards - Lacura Skin Science Renew Expert Wrinkle Smoother and Lacura Skin Science Renew Expert Eye Gel.

As well as selling the Caviar day and night creams, Aldi is also offering an eye mousse, an illuminating serum, a three-minute brightening mask and a foundation.

News.com.au has contacted Aldi for comment.

