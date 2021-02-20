Aldi vacuum burns woman

One Aldi shopper has warned others to be wary of one particular vacuum model, after she burnt her foot when hers burst into flames.

Sharing her story to popular Facebook page Aldi Mums, shopper Diana said her Easy Home Multicyclonic Vacuum Cleaner left her with burns.

"Well today mine exploded and caught on fire, triggering the house smoke detectors and leaving me with burns to my foot," she posted.

Diana went on to mention that the model was actually recalled late last year.

The customer experienced the concerning incident with this vacuum cleaner. Picture: ALDI

"According to ALDI, there was a recall of the bagless vacuums for this reason which I was not aware of.

"Just thought I would put it out there for those who are not familiar with the recall."

The Easy Home Multicyclonic Vacuum Cleaner was sold at Aldi in the ACT, New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia from February 5 to March 3 2020 and September 5 to December 9.

According to the recall notice, the vacuum's motor "may overheat when the dust filter is blocked, which can result in a fire."

The vacuum cleaners were sold at stores across the country, with the defective stock identified by this label.

Product Safety Australia said in a statement said consumers should return the product to any Aldi store for a full refund.

"If a fire occurs, there is a risk of damage to property, serious injury to the user and other household occupants," the statement read.

The defective stock can be identified by BVC-KPA24 / 700175 or VCK24 / 702119 printed on the rating label located on the underside of the appliance.

News.com.au has contacted Aldi for comment.

Originally published as Aldi vacuum 'explodes', burning woman