Aldi, restaurant, shops to open at up and coming precinct

FORGET travelling to Toowoomba and Ipswich, Plainland Crossing could soon become Lockyer Valley residents' go-to precinct for shopping, education and services.

In the next few years, the hub is expected to contain Aldi, a catholic school, a multitude of auto-related businesses and a new restaurant. Development manager Joe Gorman said the development was well positioned to continue its growth this year.

"Positive momentum is apparent on multiple fronts, with exciting things afoot at a town centre level as well as commercial and residential land sales,” Mr Gorman said.

"With development applications progressing on the new Catholic College and second phase of Plainland Crossing's residential estate, Plainland's future growth is assured.”

At present, the central and southern precincts have been developed, but Mr Gorman said future change could occur depending on the needs of potential new buyers.

"We expect to see several more businesses committing to Plainland through 2019,” Mr Gorman said.

Lockyer Valley Real Estate recently purchased 16 Gehrke Road and will use the space as an integrated property management and real estate services hub.

Land sites at Burdekin St and Endeavour Way have also been purchased by local buyers and development for a range of business uses should start this year.

Mr Gorman said the residential estate also continued to progress with registered titles for the latest stage dubbed The Pinnacle expected by April.

"The Pinnacle consists of 33 large, high-and dry homesites, all fully retained and serviced and within easy walking distance to Plainland Plaza,” he said.

"There is nowhere else in the region that offers such great amenities and lifestyle for under $150,000”.