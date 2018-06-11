Aldi overwhelms Foodbank with generosity

GOOD FOOD: Volunteers Anna Spicer and Donna and Roger Boswell prepare Foodbank boxes to be taken to those in need.

FOODBANK in Stanthorpe relies on the generosity of Granite Belt producers to help families in need.

But with winter here and produce supplies diminishing, Foodbank's ability to meet demand has been limited. That is, until now. Aldi in Stanthorpe has joined forces with Stanthorpe Community Development Service (CDS) to supply Foodbank with much needed products.

CDS manager Anna Walker said they have been overwhelmed with how much Aldi had contributed. This comes on top of the produce they regularly collect from local farms.

"It means the food boxes we do give out are far bigger and they've got more variety,” she said.

"They're what a family could use to sustain themselves for a week, until such time as their wages flow through or Centrelink comes through.”

Foodbank helps anywhere from 20 to 55 families each week, and tries to meet the needs all of families requiring support.

For Aldi store manager Peter Alldridge, joining with Foodbank was a no-brainer after he was no longer able to donate to Ozharvest which had been travelling from Toowoomba.

"We had a couple of months without donating to anyone because no one was coming to collect it,” Mr Alldridge said.

"I approached CDS hoping to give it to someone. I hate seeing things go to waste.

"It just disgusted me the fact that we had to throw stuff in the bin.

"There was nothing wrong with the food, it's just with Aldi we've got a really long gap between shelf life and best before dates. Stuff only sits on the shelf for a couple of days then I've got to get rid of it one way or another, so I thought I'd prefer to see it going to someone more in need than the rest of us.”

Along with Aldi, Sam's Produce also donate items to the Foodbank boxes,

Coordinator of the Foodbank program Donna Boswell said more helpers would shorten the process of packing and delivering the boxes.

"A morning packing only takes around two hours,” she said.

"If we had more volunteers we could move it quicker in that one could be delivering to those that don't have means of transport and then we could be delivering to CDS.”

Anyone interested in helping volunteer should contact CDS on 4681 3777.