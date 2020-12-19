Aldi launches Boxing Day sale

The supermarket chain will be launching a big sale after Christmas of items that will prove essential to most holidays this summer.

The supermarket chain will be launching a big sale after Christmas of items that will prove essential to most holidays this summer.

With overseas travel off the table, Aldi has got you sorted for summer holidays with its Boxing Day Special Buys.

The discount supermarket chain will be launching a range of heavily discounted camping products just in time for any January trips you've got planned.

The hot deals include a cast-iron cooking set for $99.99, a 55 litre ice box for $129 and a four person pop-up tent for $49.99.

RELATED: Win a camera worth $4k

RELATED: 'Best invented' Aldi item returns

Aldi is selling a four person pop-up tent.

But probably the best bargain is Aldi's camping gazebo, with the 3m by 3m metal frame and roof costing just $99.99.

A screen room gazebo cover costs $49.99 while a tent for the gazebo costs $69.99.

Aldi also has air mattresses starting from $14.99, camping chairs at $24.99 a pop and a two-fold camp table for $29.99.

The camping gear will hit Aldi supermarkets on Saturday December 26, but you better get in quick as there will be limited stock available.

RELATED: Aldi camping Special Buys price beaten by Coles

As part of the camping range Aldi is selling a gazebo and accessories.

Aldi is also dropping a $25 item in its Special Buys tomorrow which is sure to be popular if you're planning an outdoors escape this summer holidays.

The German supermarket chain is bringing back its stylish summer tote, which not only comes in two cute new patterns, but also boasts a secret function.

The $25 item comes with a removable drink pouch which can be dispensed straight from the side of the bag.

Aldi is also selling its $25 wine cooler bag.

Even better the drink pouch is insulated, meaning you can keep your wine (or other drink of choice) crisp and cool as you dispense to your heart's delight.

"No words needed," one woman wrote in the Aldi Mums Facebook group about her excitement for the "awesome" wine cooler bag.

Another person joked that it would be her "new work bag", while others who had previously purchased the Special Buys item said it was "the best".

Originally published as Aldi launches Boxing Day sale