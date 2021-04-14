Menu
Construction of Aldi Plainland is expected to commence this month (file image).
ALDI: Construction workers to be on site by end of month

Ali Kuchel
14th Apr 2021 1:20 PM
Lockyer Valley shoppers will soon have another supermarket to choose from with the construction of a second shop in Plainland set to commence.

Aldi, in January, confirmed it would open a new store at Plainland at the same precinct as Bunnings Warehouse – which is currently under construction.

An Aldi spokesperson said construction for the new Plainland store would commence shortly, with builders expected to be on site by the end of the month.

It’s anticipated that the store will open late this year.

The construction of the new supermarket will open positions for job seekers.

“We are excited to bring the Aldi shopping experience to the Plainland community, as well as the employment opportunities for 15-20 permanent part-time and full-time workers,” the spokesperson said.

The design of the new store is in line with existing Aldi stores and will offer customers 1186m2 of retail area.

The spokesperson said Aldi Plainland would offer shoppers “aisles of the highest quality groceries at the lowest possible prices”.

