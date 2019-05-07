Stock up! Aldi brings back $20 dupe of luxury beauty product

THE last time Aldi released its sellout beauty line, it ended up being sold for three times the price on eBay.

But if you missed out, you'll want to make a note of this date in your diary as the Lacura Caviar Range is returning to stores on Wednesday, May 8 - and it's going to be huge.

While there are six items hitting shelves in the German supermarket's next Special Buys sale, it's the $19.99 Caviar Illumination Day Cream and the Caviar Night Cream that has people really amped up thanks to its likeness to luxury brand La Prairie.

The Swiss brand's Skin Caviar Luxe Cream retails for a cool $575, meaning bargain beauty lovers could save a whopping $555 if they manage to snag Aldi's award-winning dupe.

The return of Aldi's $20 dupe of a luxury beauty item has sent shoppers into a spin.

Since news of the fresh launch of Lacura broke, Aussie fans have been gearing up to battle it out in the aisles.

"I'm certain this will be a sellout," Tammy from Aldi Lovers Australia told news.com.au. "I think the reason people are so excited is because the comparison to La Prairie makes newbies a little curious to try."

A quick scroll on social media shows the brand has fans across the globe, all raving about its amazing results and bargain price tag.

Earlier this year, two of Aldi's Lacura products took home crowns in the 2019 Product of the Year Awards - Lacura Skin Science Renew Expert Wrinkle Smoother and Lacura Skin Science Renew Expert Eye Gel.

As well as the Caviar day and night creams on sale this Wednesday, Aldi is also offering an eye mousse, an illuminating serum, a three-minute brightening mask and a foundation.

Aldi's $20 dupe of a luxury item has shoppers going crazy.

The popular moisturiser claims its magic is all down to "revolutionary snow algae extract", which is said to stimulate and boost collagen production, counteracting the skin ageing process.

But if you want to try it out for yourself, you're going to have to get in quick. Judging from the reaction on social media, getting your hands on the products will be extremely tough.

