Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese is under fire after splitting from the Government on China, while saying his strategy to deal the complex situation was to get into government.

Mr Albanese will arrive in Queensland for the first time since March, after border restrictions with NSW lifted.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison accused Mr Albanese of having an each-way bet on China, after tensions between Canberra and Beijing sunk to a new low this week.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese says his plan to deal with China was to “get into government”. Picture: Gary Ramage/NCA NewsWire

Mr Albanese accused the Coalition of being behind a complete breakdown of relations with China, but was yesterday unable to say what the issue was or what he would do differently.

"They are the Government. What is their strategy for dealing with this? Our strategy is to get into government. That's our strategy," the Opposition Leader said.

"My arguments have been very consistent."

"All Australians stand in repudiating the disgusting, provocative tweet done by the representative of the China foreign affairs department.

"We are at one with the Government.

"China didn't become a communist nation this week.

"There's a big difference between our values and their values."

He said there needed to be more diversification of trading partners, with there being too much concentration of Australia's exports with China.

Mr Morrison said he was disappointed but not surprised by Mr Albanese's stance.

"You can't have each-way bets on national security and what Australia does to protect its national interests," he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Albanese said he was taking the first opportunity available to get back to Queensland since borders reopened this week.

"Queensland is a critical part of Labor's plan for jobs and economic growth, particularly when it comes to a revival of manufacturing, particularly in regional areas," he said.

Originally published as Albo's extraordinary plan to deal with China