Airport worker fired over nasty note

by Janine Puhak
19th Aug 2019 12:16 PM

 

A security guard working at a New York airport is out of a job after inexplicably handing a traveller a note that read "You ugly!!!" after the man passed through a screening checkpoint.

Earlier this week, surveillance video of the bizarre encounter hit Twitter in a minute-long clip, Fox News reported.

In late June, traveller Neal Strassner was passing through Greater Rochester International Airport when an unnamed female security guard, contracted to work at the airport, gave him a handwritten note on a small slip of cardboard that read "You ugly!!!," Rochester First reports.

Mr Strassner told the outlet that he passed through the checkpoint without issue, took the odd note from the worker and kept walking. She reportedly called after him, asking "You going to open the note?" he said.

Seconds later, she burst out laughing, as seen in the surveillance footage.

Mr Strassner recently got a hold of the security clip through a Freedom of Information request.

The man claims the rude stunt didn't upset him, but similar antics could easily offend others.

"You never really know where somebody is in their day or their head," he told ABC 13.

"The more you think about it, the more you realise it's easier to smile than to do this."

The moment the airport worker hands Mr Strassner the note.
The moment the airport worker hands Mr Strassner the note.

Mr Strassner thinks that the stunt was not an isolated incident.

"At the end of the video I requested, she literally just takes a pen out of her pocket and starts writing another one," he said.

"So, I know I wasn't the only guy that got one."

Social media commenters didn't find the woman's trick to be quite so funny and quickly condemned her actions as "terrible."

"What is wrong with people," one user said.

"I don't know if she needed to be fired but this is cruel, unprovoked, unprofessional, and appears to be a big game," another wrote. "I am pretty sure your tune would change if a waiter wrote you're ugly on the bill. I am sure you are a nice lady but enough with the sense of humour angle."

 

 

 

 

When contacted for comment, reps for the Transportation Security Administration told Fox News the screener was fired for her actions, adding that the woman was working at the Rochester airport for a contractor and was not a federal employee.

"TSA holds contractors to the highest ethical standards and has zero tolerance for this type of behaviour," the spokesperson said.

"This instance, which involved a contract employee, was investigated immediately upon receiving the complaint by the traveller. The employee has since been terminated by the contractor."

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

