Japan Airlines has launched the function for passengers who want to avoid kids on a flight. Picture: Supplied. Source: The Sun.
Travel

Airline’s trick to avoiding screaming kids

by Kara Godfrey
27th Sep 2019 10:32 AM

Passengers who want a quiet plane ride can now make sure their seat is as far away as possible from any screaming kids, thanks to Japan Airlines.

The airline now has "child icons" when passengers are booking their seats, reports the Sun.

Using the face of a baby, it shows you where parents have booked a seat with their child.

The icon represents any travellers between eight days and two years old.

Passenger Rahat Ahmed tweeted a picture of the baby icon, praising the move.

"This really ought to be mandatory across the board," he wrote.

 

 

He also added that other airlines should take note after having "three screaming babies" next to him during a 12-hour flight.

Other social media users were in agreement, with many claiming it is an "awesome" idea.

Some disagreed, explaining how difficult it was for parents travelling with kids anyway.

Andrew Lim tweeted: "I used to feel and say exactly what you have just said - but after having my own son, I am very sympathetic to parents travelling with kids."

 

 

An airline has launched a new feature which lets you see where babies are sitting. Picture: Supplied. Source: The Sun.
Japan Airlines has launched the function for passengers who want to avoid kids on a flight. Picture: Supplied. Source: The Sun.
Another person added: "We need to learn tolerance or will soon start needing a map of seat locations for mouth breathers, droolers, farters, drunks, and perhaps a lot more things in life. What ever happened to life's surprises?"

However, Japan Airlines warns that the feature only works for families who book through the website.

Travellers who book as part of a tour or through alternative websites will not show up if they have a baby.

Seat planning website SeatGuru also shows where children are likely to sit on flights - most often at the bulkhead which allows bassinets on a flight such as seats 17D, E, F and G, along with 23 D, E and G.

 

Passengers can now avoid screaming kids, thanks to the airline's handy map. Picture: istock.
This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

airlines babies children editors picks flights flying

