Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Alliance Airlines have committed to providing regular flights between Bundaberg and Brisbane. Photo: Dan Beck
Alliance Airlines have committed to providing regular flights between Bundaberg and Brisbane. Photo: Dan Beck
News

Airline offering regular flights between Bundy and Brisbane

Zachary O'Brien
, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
17th Apr 2020 2:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALLIANCE Airlines have committed to providing regular scheduled flights between Bundaberg and Brisbane.

Alliance chief executive officer Lee Schofield said the airline valued the support received from residents and local businesses over this time.

"Alliance also understands the critical importance of regular air services into communities such as Bundaberg and therefore despite low passenger demand currently, we remain fully committed to serving these communities now and into the future," Mr Schofield said.

"While we understand that many people are currently not able to travel under the current travel restrictions, we also know that there are people working in essential services across the health, government and resources sectors, among others, who do still need to travel," he said.

"We want to ensure that Bundaberg and the surrounding region is still accessible to travellers working in these critical areas."

Schedules are subject to change, and customers should consult their travel agency or visit www.virginaustralia.com to review flight options.

The Bundaberg to Brisbane route is the responsibility of Alliance and is unaffected by other Virgin Australia announcements.

alliance airlines bundaberg
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Virtual training program aids prison pups’ future

        premium_icon Virtual training program aids prison pups’ future

        News Online conferencing has allowed the Pups in Prison program to continue despite the coronavirus pandemic.

        Coronavirus: Qld records another six cases overnight

        premium_icon Coronavirus: Qld records another six cases overnight

        Health Single-digit rise in state’s coronavirus cases

        The vital Covid-19 rule change protecting our senior drivers

        premium_icon The vital Covid-19 rule change protecting our senior drivers

        News A welcome rule change has spared elderly people from having to make an extra trip...

        Four matters Lockyer’s new council will vote on today

        premium_icon Four matters Lockyer’s new council will vote on today

        News Council will decide whether to hold general meetings less often.