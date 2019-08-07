Budget airline blasted over ‘backless’ seat

An airline carrier has been slammed after a photo posted to social media showed a woman sitting in a broken seat with no back before the flight took off.

BUDGET airline Easyjet has been slammed for asking a passenger to take down a photo of a backless seat on one of their planes.

Images shared on social media showed a poor woman perched on the edge of the chair while everyone else took their seats on the plane, The Sun reports.

A caption accompanying the image first posted to Twitter said: "#easyjet beats @Ryanair to have backless seats. @IATA @EASA this is flight 2021 Luton to Geneva. How can this be allowed. @GeneveAeroport @easyJet_press @easyJet"

The passenger who shared the image told Sun Online Travel that his partner was flying from London Luton to Geneva on flight EXY98HD when they spotted the dangerous seating arrangement on the Airbus A319-111.

He explained: "The flight attendant asked [the woman] to stay there until the flight was fully boarded."

After posting the image on Twitter, easyJet asked him to remove the photo.

The airline tweeted: "Hi Matthew, thanks for bringing this to our attention, before we can investigate this could I ask you to remove the photograph & then DM us more info regarding this, so we can best assist you."

However, the Twitter user refused, tweeting: "Absolutely not."

He added: "One has to wonder how safe the rest of the plane was. This was her seat.

"The lady was moved to a spare seat once the flight was fully boarded. Not sure what would have happened if the flight was full."

Social media users were quick to pile on at the request to take the picture down.

Dan Lambden tweeted: "The audacity to ask you to remove your photo! Shame on you EasyJet!"

Hazel McDonald said: "That's shameful! So dangerous".

Others said it was "worrying" that easyJet asked them to remove the images.

However the woman in question was said to have been moved to a seat with a back before the flight took off.

An easyJet spokesman said there were five seats available which the woman was able to move to before the flight took off.

"No passengers were permitted to sit in these seats as they were inoperative awaiting repair," they said.

"Safety is our highest priority and Easyjet operates its fleet of aircraft in strict compliance with all safety guidelines."

Social media users were furious with the airline.

Last year, an Easyjet passenger was turned away from her flight after her seat was given away to another traveller with a broken seat.

Ellen Marandola, 20, was initially told it was her seat that was broken, but later told it was because she had checked in last.

A woman was forced to hold onto her seven-year-old daughter during a four hour Easyjet flight after her seat broke.

