Airbnb host left dead guest face down in cake

Ramis Jonuzi, 33, was killed by his host after renting out a room in Brighton East in 2016.

A FORMER chef who admitted killing an Airbnb guest is due to face a Melbourne court on Tuesday for a pre-sentence hearing.

Craig Levy, 37, previously pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Ramis Jonuzi, who was found face down in chocolate cake with choke hold-like injuries on October 25 at Brighton East.

Levy's plea of guilty to manslaughter in August came after the charge was downgraded from murder.

Mr Jonuzi, 36, had suffered a broken nose, bruises and abrasions to his face, and injuries indicating sustained pressure to his neck.

His cause of death was deemed to be compression of the neck, aggravated by blood in the lungs.

Melbourne Magistrates Court was previously told Levy called police seeking Mr Jonuzi be removed from his home after a dispute over rent at the Airbnb house turned violent.

When police arrived, they found Mr Jonuzi lifeless and face down in chocolate cake in the front yard.

The trio at the scene - Levy, along with co-accused Ryan Smart and Jason Colton - were arrested and initially charged with murder.

Smart pleaded guilty to manslaughter in May while Colton is yet to plead. Levy is due to face Justice Andrew Tinney at the Supreme Court of Victoria on Tuesday for a plea hearing.