Airbnb host busted secretly filming guests showering

TONY Greathead presented himself as a welcoming family man to his Airbnb guests who visited his home in Hawke's Bay, on New Zealand's North Island.

Many of the former policeman's visitors were women aged under 30 visiting the area. Along with their sleeping quarters, guests could use the home's facilities including the kitchen and of course, bathrooms.

Little did these unsuspecting guests know their friendly host had planted hidden cameras, concealed in shampoo bottles, in the shower. It was a sickening recording setup that could be activated at any time via remote control.

According to reports, a total of 34 guests were captured in all stages of undress and while the cameras were directed at filming torso areas faces were often captured; police reportedly found a total of 219 recordings.

As per Stuff, Greathead, 36, used the unconsenting content he created to build a pornographic website, which he described as "a moral free file host where anything legal is hosted forever" and "where you can meet like-minded individuals".

Stuff reports, "Eleven of the videos put on a pornography website and shared worldwide. One had been viewed more than 7000 times.

After pleading guilty to 51 charges of making an intimate visual recording and four of publishing an intimate visual recording in August Greathead appeared before Judge Bridget Mackintosh on Tuesday.

In her sentencing the Judge said Greathead's "intense addiction" to online pornography was a factor in his actions. The SMH reports the mortified guests affected by the horror host's actions made "victim impact statements supplied to the court they explain how they felt shocked, ashamed, angered and degraded."

Judge Mackintosh said Greathead, who is originally from the UK, had "serious issues you have to address" as she sentenced him to prison for four years and four months.

In a statement provided to whimn.com.au an Airbnb spokesperson said they "fully supported the Police's investigation and we're pleased that justice has been served."

"We take privacy extremely seriously and there is no place in our community for this type of egregious behaviour. Cameras are never allowed in bathrooms or bedrooms and any other camera must be disclosed ahead of time," they said. Adding, of their business model, "negative incidents like this are incredibly rare."

The accomodation site also confirmed Greathead had been "permanently banned from our community".