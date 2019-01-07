Menu
Air New Zealand plane diverted to Cairns after on-board passenger emergency.
News

Air NZ emergency as flight diverted to Cairns

by Staff writers
7th Jan 2019 12:23 PM

A FLIGHT from Hong Kong to Auckland was diverted to Cairns earlier this morning, after an emergency arose on-board the plane.

Air New Zealand flight ANZ80 arrived at Cairns International Airport about 2.30am, after it was understood a passenger died on-board the Boeing 787.

It is not known how the passenger died.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said there had been a medical emergency on-board the aircraft.

"For obvious privacy reasons, we're not able to provide further information about the passenger," she said.

She said the aircraft continued onto Auckland, and arrived about two hours behind schedule.

