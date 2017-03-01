Agronomists urge farmers to follow biosecurity rules

DOUBLE CHECKING: Landmark agronomist Nev Watts checks on local tomato vines for any irregular pests and viruses.

IT LOOKS similar to a small cicada, but the tomato potato psyllid could potentially destroy crops in the Lockyer Valley if strict biosecurity protocols are not followed.

Putting plants under stress, crops and produce will become affected, making them unsellable and inconsumable.

The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries is undertaking surveillance of Queensland crops, including tomato, potato, sweet potatoes and capsicum following the detection of the tomato potato psyllid in Western Australia.

The pest affects horticultural crops and is capable of transmitting bacteria, which causes the devastating plant disease known as zebra chips in potatoes.

Landmark senior accounts manager Nev Watts fears if local producers don't follow the biosecurity protocols, the bug could find its way into local crops, potentially destroying farming in the region.

"Here, especially the tomato and potato crops, which the pest would be targeting, it would be devastating,” Mr Watts said.

"(But) while it's mainly targeted at tomatoes and potatoes, it can spread to other crops, including melons, pumpkins, cucumbers.”

As a result of the pest detection in Western Australia, movement restrictions now apply to solanaceous (potato/tomato) and convolvulaceous (sweet potato) plants or plant material, machinery or equipment coming into Queensland.

New South Wales and South Australia have also implemented movement restrictions.

Mr Watts said once the bug was in the area, it was difficult to remove.

"We just have to make sure it doesn't come to Queensland,” Mr Watts said.

"If people don't follow the protocols, it will find its way here.”

Mr Watts said farmers who noticed unfamiliar bugs were urged to seek clarification immediately.