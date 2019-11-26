Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Agro to make 30th birthday comeback

by Shiloh Payne
26th Nov 2019 4:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MISCHIEVOUS puppet Agro will be up to his old tricks, ­fronting a special edition live show to celebrate his 30th birthday in Brisbane.

Nineties nostalgia will be rife as Agro Up Late with Jamie Dunn kicks off in March to honour the beloved character at the Brisbane Comedy Festival.

Jamie Dunn with Agro at the Powerhouse. Picture: Annette Dew
Jamie Dunn with Agro at the Powerhouse. Picture: Annette Dew

Audiences will come face-to-face with the puppet in an adults-only journey back in time. The pair will be joined on stage by former Big Brother star Ben Zabel as the new Anne-Marie in a Q&A-style cartoon ­connection.

Mr Zabel described the invitation as an opportunity "no '90s' kid could refuse".

"To get asked to come and play with Agro, someone you idolise, how could I say no to an offer like that?" Mr Zabel said.

"I think in this role, all you have to do is be insulted and take it well. Jamie Dunn is that sharp and funny, he is a classic insult comedian."

Agro creator Dunn puts his enduring love for the puppet down to the character's bold ­personality.

"I think people love Agro's irreverence, his cheekiness - they were simpler times and we had a lot of fun," Mr Dunn said.

The puppet's popularity won Mr Dunn seven consecutive Logie awards, which bettered any existing streak in 1997.

Agro Up Late with Jamie Dunn runs from March 17-22 at the Brisbane Powerhouse.

More Stories

agro editors picks jamie dunn

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IT student guilty after car brawl in Gatton’s main street

        premium_icon IT student guilty after car brawl in Gatton’s main street

        News A violent scene in the CBD had witnesses locking their car doors in fear and driving onto the wrong side of the road to escape

        Local road set to finally reopen following bushfire

        Local road set to finally reopen following bushfire

        News Esk-Hampton road is set to finally reopen to traffic this afternoon.

        Three drug offences makes man’s job hunt much harder

        premium_icon Three drug offences makes man’s job hunt much harder

        News After moving to the country to look after his dying mother, one man had trouble...

        GALLERY: 22 pictures from the Gatton Christmas carols

        premium_icon GALLERY: 22 pictures from the Gatton Christmas carols

        News Christmas event draws children, grown ups and petting zoo animals to the Gatton...