Agriculture production value holds despite fires, drought

MIXED BAG: Despite the tough drought and terrible bushfires, high prices have kept Australia’s agriculture production values steady. PICTURE: CHRIS KIDD

MIXED BAG: Despite the tough drought and terrible bushfires, high prices have kept Australia’s agriculture production values steady. PICTURE: CHRIS KIDD

The value of Australian agricultural production is forecast to remain high despite bushfires and prolonged drought, with overseas demand balancing drought-related falls in farm output and incomes.

ABARES chief commodity analyst Peter Gooday said the value of farm production in fiscal 2019–20 was expected to fall slightly to $59 billion, down on the previous year’s $62 billion and above the 10-year average due to higher prices for livestock and some other agricultural commodities.

“Widespread bushfires over the 2019–20 summer are not expected to have had a significant impact on the agricultural sector on the whole,” Mr Gooday said.

“The bushfires and smoke impacts in some areas were locally devastating. The majority of Australia’s agricultural production and exports, however, takes place outside the affected areas.”

This year was another drought-impacted one, with many regions having experienced their driest 12 months on record, even as others – particularly in Victoria – saw improved conditions, making for an uneven national outlook.

“Farm production and average farm incomes are estimated to have fallen for a second straight year in drought regions, with incomes for all broadacre farms projected to fall 8 per cent to $153,000 per farm in 2019–20 – around 4 per cent below the 10-year average,” Mr Gooday said.

“For dairy farmers, average farm cash incomes nationally should increase from $120,100 per farm in 2018–19 to $165,000 per farm in 2019–20, with modest improvement for around 73 per cent of Australian dairy farms due mainly to higher farmgate milk prices.”

Meat producers have also benefited from better prices, as African swine fever has decimated China’s swine herds, driving red meat prices up.

Mr Gooday said that in 2019–20 Australia would have the lowest number of beef cattle since 1990 and lowest sheep flock since 1904, with production 12 per cent lower than five years ago.

“Over the medium term to 2024–25, a gradual recovery in the production of livestock and livestock products is expected to follow herd and flock rebuilding, although recovery will take several years and livestock-related production in 2024–25 will still be 8 per cent below the 2014–15 peak,” he said.

The value of Australia’s agricultural exports overall is forecast to fall by 11 per cent to $43 billion in 2019–20.