Agricultural passion grown in high school

TEACH IT: Andrew Fletcher said the agriculture industry needs to attract more youth.

ANDREW Fletcher's passion for agricultural science started in high school, and that passion has only grown since then.

"I like it because it's one of those things where I can really see where the results from my research is going to go,” Mr Fletcher said.

Mr Fletcher is a PhD candidate at UQ Gatton exploring wheat physiology and genetics, and said with the world's population growing faster than food production can currently keep up, researchers were needed now more than ever.

"Predictions are pretty ridiculous what we need to be able to produce in order to feed the word,” he said.

"Available land is running out so we need to be maximising what we can produce of the current land.”

He said one of the biggest challenges facing Australian agriculture was attracting more students to become involved in research careers, and believed more agricultural subjects in schools would help bring students into the industry.

"(It) definitely needs to be taught more and the concept of knowing where your foods comes from definitely needs to be applied a bit more to high school,” he said.

PhD candidate Andrew Fletcher inspects wheat in Gatton. Dominic Elsome

Farmers Federation welcomes national honour

THE Queensland Farmers' Federation and industry members are celebrating the state's integral role in Australia's agricultural story as part of National Agriculture Day today.

National Agriculture Day is a chance for all Australians to reflect on the pivotal role agriculture has played in the country's history, by celebrating its successes and resolving to work towards its bright future.

Federation president Stuart Armitage said Queenslanders had a lot to celebrate on National Agriculture Day, with the state's farmers producing the highest quality food, fibre and foliage.

"Queensland farmers account for about 24 per cent of Australia's overall production value, making it the number one agricultural state in the country,” Mr Armitage said.

"The diversity of what we grow in Queensland is also second to none and our 24,200 farm businesses provide environmental services and land stewardship on more hectares than any other state - about 84 per cent of our total land area.

"The sector is worth almost $20 billion and represents 15 per cent of Queensland's total exports. Agriculture bridges the city-country divide, employing over 300,000 Queenslanders across the whole food supply chain and is a key pillar of regional and metropolitan economies.”

Mr Armitage said National Agriculture Day provided an opportunity to not only celebrate, but also educate the public about the critical role farmers play in feeding, clothing and providing amenity for so many, both in Australia and overseas.

"While our farmers and rural communities are tough, they have faced several challenges this year with damaging storms, a protracted drought and food tampering issues,” he said.