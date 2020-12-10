Menu
Crews were called to a rural Agnes Water property after a gas bottle exploded in a garage.
Agnes gas explosion sparks multiple fires

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
10th Dec 2020 8:27 AM | Updated: 10:47 AM
A GAS explosion in an Agnes Water garage caused three small fires in bushland yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Masthead Dr at 4.15pm after reports a gas bottle had exploded at a rural property.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three crews arrived at the scene and found a fire in a six-by-six metre garage with garden supplies inside it.

She said crews extinguished the fire inside the shed, but later discovered three additional fires in surrounding bushland.

She said the explosion from the gas bottle caused the fire to spread outside the structure.

The scene was declared safe at 5.50pm after all fires were extinguished and a gas examiner was called in.

The gas bottles were left in the hands of the owner to dispose of.

Queensland Ambulance Services were on scene but no patients required treatment.

agnes water and 1770 bushfires bushfires2020 fires
Gladstone Observer

