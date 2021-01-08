Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Real estate agent hands keys to buyer in generic real estate photo.
Real estate agent hands keys to buyer in generic real estate photo.
Property

Agent’s outlook for Lockyer real estate market in 2021

Hugh Suffell
8th Jan 2021 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

As buyers continue to move out of the metropolitan markets, regions including the Lockyer Valley continue to see strong sales growth in house and land prices.

The last six months of 2020 saw “really positive results” for the region, according to Allison Graham, Business Director and Sales Consultant at Gatton Real Estate.

Ms Graham told the Gatton Star she predicted a “continuation” of those strong sales markets in 2021, strengthened by city buyers flocking to the region.

“My prediction is that the regional housing market may outperform the metropolitan housing market (percentage wise) this year,” Ms Graham said.

She said the median house price is expected to rise by at least five per cent in 2021, unless strong COVID restrictions get reimplemented.

Ms Graham said there is a shortage of properties both for sale and rent across the Lockyer Valley.

“While we still have an adequate number of properties listed, we do not have as much variety as pre-COVID times,” Ms Graham said.

The high market demand for “family” homes is not being met Ms Graham said, with that property type (minimum 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 garage) being in short supply.

As the pandemic continues to place pressure on international students being able to study in Australia, Ms Graham said there had been a reduction in the number of students renting in Gatton.

“There has been a definite reduction in the volume of students this year and last requiring accommodation locally,” Ms Graham said.

The Gatton Star contacted other local agents for their insights, however they were yet to respond.

More stories by Hugh Suffell.

gatton real estate lockyer valley real estate property outlook
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alleged Laidley drug trafficker to front Ipswich court

        Premium Content Alleged Laidley drug trafficker to front Ipswich court

        Crime NAMED: A Lockyer Valley man has appeared before Gatton court, charged with 38 offences.

        Why farmers are being forced to cut winter crops in half

        Premium Content Why farmers are being forced to cut winter crops in half

        Rural Freight costs three times higher than normal have forced Lockyer vegetable growers...

        Revealed: Every gift our pollies got in 2020

        Premium Content Revealed: Every gift our pollies got in 2020

        Politics Political perks: Gifts received by Federal MPs