Aged care visit restrictions anger loved ones

FAMILY FIRST? Loved ones of a Laidley nursing home resident are frustrated with the lack of visiting hours. FILE IMAGE

THE son of an aged care resident is challenging restrictions on weekend visits at a Laidley facility.

Dave Wotton said he did not understand why Carinity Karinya Place was not letting in family members on Saturdays and Sundays, and limiting weekday visiting hours.

However Carinity has responded, saying the health of residents was a priority while still “actively facilitating connections”.

“Carinity organises compassionate visiting on weekends for residents’ families while abiding by restrictions currently in place due to COVID-19,” the spokesperson said.

After months of abiding the pandemic restrictions, Mr Wotton claimed the current rules were not in step with Queensland Health directives.

The latest directive for aged care facilities issued on June 2 allows visitors for “support and care”, with a two-hour limit.

Mr Wotton said Carinity was preventing relatives from spending time with their loved ones and accused the centre of using the coronavirus as an excuse to hide staff shortages.

David Wotton is concerned about a Laidley aged care facility not letting people visit their loved ones. PHOTO: Supplied

“My mum is a resident, she turns 88 at the end of the month, she’s two-thirds dementia and bedridden so life is not a box of chocolates,” he said.

“I have backed the facility to the hilt with procedures (during the pandemic shutdown) but now I am annoyed at the lack of weekend visits and the rules in place,” he said.

“The Queensland Government’s recent health directive does not limit visits on Saturdays and Sundays, and you also can’t set a time.

“I have spoken to management and they say their hands are tied because the decisions are made in Brisbane.”

Mr Wotton wrote to management and was told the government’s directive was broad and up to each facility to “operationalise”.

A spokesperson for Carinity said the health of residents was the priority.

“Carinity has a comprehensive infection management and control system in place which includes procedures to be followed by anyone entering our services, including screening and social distancing protocols.

“Carinity is actively facilitating connection between residents and their family and friends.”

