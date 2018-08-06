Aged care precinct will get a $1.65 million makeover

BIG CHANGES: Residential Manager Cynthia Bull stands in Katie J. Neuendorf Wing, which will be transformed as part of the $1.65 million revamp of the Carinity Karinya Place precinct in Laidley.

BIG CHANGES: Residential Manager Cynthia Bull stands in Katie J. Neuendorf Wing, which will be transformed as part of the $1.65 million revamp of the Carinity Karinya Place precinct in Laidley. Lachlan McIvor

THE Carinity Karinya Place aged care precinct at Laidley is set for a $1.65 million revamp which will begin in the next fortnight.

The major facelift, renovation and alteration of the 62-bed community is the biggest building project at Carinity Karinya Place since the Herb Mutzelburg Wing was added in 1994.

"Every wing of the precinct is being revamped, including the refurbishment of dining areas, administration buildings, staff amenities and nurses' station,” residential manager Cynthia Bull said.

"Residents' living spaces will also be redesigned and upgraded, with each bedroom to soon have its own ensuite or shared ensuite, available to just two residents in adjoining rooms.”

In its 50th year of operation, the Carinity Karinya Place aged care community began operation in 1969.

Carinity took over management of the site in 2004.

At their premises on Samuel St, they offer permanent residential aged care, memory-assisted dementia care and respite care to seniors.

About 80 people are employed there.

Residents enjoy bus trips, gardening sessions, exercise classes and games, and have chapel services and chaplaincy support on site.

The work is scheduled for completion in January of next year.