Aged care home’s tough health checks to protect residents

NEW MEASURES: The community needs to take extreme care when coming into contact with our elderly residents.

NEW MEASURES: The community needs to take extreme care when coming into contact with our elderly residents.

STRICT control measures have been put in place to protect residents at Carinity Aged Care facilities, as the COVID-19 threat looms.

“Given the rapid spread of COVID-19 and with older people being particularly vulnerable to the virus, we have taken additional measures to protect our residents,” Carinity CEO John Campbell said.

“These measures include restrictions around entry to Carinity aged care sites and stringent procedures to be followed while visiting our services, which require the full cooperation of members of the community.”

As of March 17, all staff and visitors to Carinity Karinya Place aged care in Laidley have been forced to submit to infrared temperature checks before entering buildings.

The only visitors allowed entry have been immediate family members, such as the spouses and children of residents.

“Visiting hours have been restricted to two hours per day, seven days per week, with visits to take place only in the resident’s room and for short durations,” Mr Campbell said.

“Visitors are required to avoid communal spaces, like dining areas, and thoroughly wash hands with antibacterial soap before and after visiting our homes,” Mr Campbell says.

Carinity advises visitors should avoid physical contact with residents and maintain a distance of 1.5 metres between them and any other person when speaking with them.

“Residents should not be taken out of the facility as this will increase the risk of their infection and place other residents at increased risk,” Mr Campbell said.

These new measures are in addition to Carinity’s comprehensive infection management and control system to be followed by anyone entering a Carinity service including visitors, staff, contractors, suppliers, volunteers, chaplains and health professionals.

In accordance with Australian Government regulations, any person who has returned from travel overseas in the past 14 days is required to self-isolate at home for 14 days and are not permitted entry to any Carinity service.

“This virus is a serious challenge to the community but if we work together, we can help to minimise the impact on everyone’s health,” Mr Campbell said.

“It is our utmost priority to reduce the risk to the health and safety of our staff and vulnerable residents.”