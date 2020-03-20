Aged care homes doing infra-red temperature checks

Some aged care homes have introduced infra-red temperature checks for all staff and visitors in a move to help control the spread of the coronavirus.

Some aged care homes have introduced infra-red temperature checks for all staff and visitors in a move to help control the spread of the coronavirus.

TWO Brisbane North aged care homes have introduced infra-red temperature checks for all staff and visitors.

The measure was adopted this week at Carinity's Clifford House at Wooloowin and Hilltop at Kelvin Grove to help control the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The homes have also restricted entry to immediate family members, such as spouse and children, of the residents.

Carinity Hilltop aged care community staff member takes the temperature of work colleague Mark Rosales.

Carinity CEO Jon Campbell said there were also stringent procedures to be followed while visiting the facilities.

"Visiting hours have been restricted to two hours per day, seven days per week, with visits to take place only in the resident's room and for short durations," Mr Campbell said.

He said visitors should avoid physical contact with residents and maintain a distance of 1.5 metres between them and any other person when speaking with them.

"Visitors are required to avoid communal spaces, like dining areas, and thoroughly wash hands with antibacterial soap before and after visiting our homes," Mr Campbell said.

"Residents should not be taken out of the facility as this will increase the risk of their infection and place other residents at increased risk.

"These new measures are in addition to Carinity's comprehensive infection management and control system to be followed by anyone entering a Carinity service including visitors, staff, contractors, suppliers, volunteers, chaplains and health professionals.

"This virus is a serious challenge to the community but if we work together, we can help to minimise the impact on everyone's health,

"It is our utmost priority to reduce the risk to the health and safety of our staff and vulnerable residents," Mr Campbell said.

Originally published as Aged care homes do temp checks