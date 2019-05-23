Aged care facility residents taken back in time

MOTORING: Tabeel residents were treated to some special visitors on Wednesday.

MOTORING: Tabeel residents were treated to some special visitors on Wednesday. Contributed

A FLEET of vintage cars trailed into Laidley on Wednesday to pay a visit to the residents at the Tabeel Aged Care Facility.

Members of the Lockyer Antique Motor Association took to the roads for the club's monthly midweek run, stopping at the aged care facility.

While the club's members enjoyed a break in the facility's gardens, Tabeel residents and their carers were given the opportunity to inspect the vintage vehicles on display.

LAMA president Tony Howard said club members were thrilled to have the chance to visit the residents.

"Members were only too pleased to have the chance to share their love of the vehicles with the people who used them as regular transport in bygone years,” Mr Howard said.

"I hope their presence helped recall pleasant memories.”

He said some of the club's previous members were now residents at the facility and came outside to enjoy the cars.

"We met with Keith Lowe, who was a former member of the club and he was also a very early participant in establishing the Gatton Historical Village,” Mr Howard said.

"He was there and he recognised us.”

Mr Howard said the cars triggered memories in many of the residents.

"They'd all come and talk to you about the cars their father had,” he said.

"For some of the older fellows, their first car was something out of the 20s or 30s.”

Mr Howard said the LAMA group had two runs a month, a midweek run on the third Wednesday of the month and a run on the first Sunday of the month.

"Every month there are two opportunities for members to take their old cars out for a drive,” Mr Howard said.