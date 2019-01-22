Age is no barrier to lending a hand for Eileen

SPARKLING: Despite turning 96 last week, Eileen Gilbert still looks forward to helping wash the dishes.

SPARKLING: Despite turning 96 last week, Eileen Gilbert still looks forward to helping wash the dishes. Dominic Elsome

AMAROO aged care resident Eileen Gilbert might be just a few years off turning 100, but she is not letting it slow her down.

Mrs Gilbert regularly volunteers in the age care facility's kitchen, helping to wash dishes and, despite turning 96 on Thursday, she has no plans of stopping.

"I just like doing what I do - I like to help anybody,” Mrs Gilbert said.

A familiar face to many residents and visitors, Mrs Gilbert has been giving her time in the kitchen for more than seven years.

While she started spending three full days a week in the kitchen, Mrs Gilbert has reduced it to 90 minute stints, twice a week.

Lifestyle and volunteers co-ordinator Janine Granzien said as well as being a major help for the facility, Mrs Gilbert's volunteering was a huge benefit to herself too.

"It gives her quality of life because she's got an interest in coming to do this,” Ms Granzien said.

And, unlike some volunteer workers, Ms Granzien said it was often difficult to get Mrs Gilbert to go home and take time off.

"Her daughters take her back to Rosevale for a week and she'll just want to get back here and do what she wants to do here,” she said.

"She doesn't want to let us down.”

Mrs Gilbert agreed and said she took her work in the kitchen very seriously.

"I can't get back quick enough,” she laughed.

Ms Gilbert hard at work in the facility's kitchen. Dominic Elsome

She first started volunteering after she lost her pet dog, saying she needed something to occupy her mind.

"I came over here and asked them for a job - and I've been in the kitchen ever since,” she said.

While many might find the thought of volunteering to wash dishes a mundane task Mrs Gilbert relished her time in the kitchen.

"I do enjoy doing what I do - I think people are frightened today to wash-up,” she said.

"I find it a really good hobby myself - it fills in a lot of time.”

Originally from London, Mrs Gilbert moved to Australia with her husband to start their family and it was certainly the right move.

"I wouldn't want to be anywhere else in the world,” she said.

"I think Australia is the most wonderful place to bring up a family.”

During her life she's experience many different walks of life, from fruit and potato harvesting, to working in a teddy bear factory and making gas masks during World War II.

"I've just done a bit of everything during my life,” she said.

And as for her good health - Mrs Gilbert put it down to her family.

"I think if you've got family it helps you to live a lot longer because you've got an interest in your family, and they get married and then they have children as well,” she said.