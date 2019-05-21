Age forces early retirement for passionate firefighter

Gatton auxiliary firefighter Simon McCrackan will retire from the Quensland Fire and Emergency Services after 26 years of service.

TWENTY SIX years of being on call 24 hours a day has not worn out Simon McCrackan.

But, after serving at the Gatton Fire Station since moving to the area, Simon has a last day marked on his calendar, planning to fold up his uniform for the final time on Friday.

Though he became involved in Fire and Rescue as a way to get to know his new town, Simon became fond of the work and camaraderie.

"I wanted to get involved in the community and it was either SES or the fire brigade,” he said.

A neighbour happened to already be involved and invited Simon to visit the station to have a look.

"He introduced me to the blokes and I've been there ever since,” he said.

Despite feeling he had 'more to offer', a mandatory retirement age of 65 has forced his hand.

"I would probably like to continue for a couple of years; I still feel I have more to offer,” he said.

"I'll still be able to interact with the fellow fire fighters but it's not that close contact you have when you're a part of something.”

He has happy memories and some memories he would rather forget.

But one interaction has stuck with Simon to this day.

"There was an accident many years ago just outside of town,” he said.

"The people in the car were in a pretty bad way.”

He said the crew never heard what condition the patients were in until three or four years later.

"The girl who was in the car actually came back to the station to say thank you for saving their lives,” he said.

"We hadn't heard anything until that day. That really hits home; you know you've done something worthwhile.”

A day in the fire service is impossible to predict and being permanently on call means you never know where you might end up on any given day.

"If you get a call, you go to the station and get dressed,” Simon said.

"You work out what you're going to do depending on what it is - a house fire, a car accident, a bush fire - you're figuring out what you're going to be doing when you get there.”

Simon said two people in particular guided him through difficult times in the service.

"Geoff Dixon and lieutenant Gary Carsburg were the people who gave me extra guidance if I ever doubted myself. They removed that doubt,” he said.